The Washington Post

MALTA DiLULLO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MALTA DiLULLO.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
10103 Georgia Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Malta Maria DiLullo (age 87)  

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Americo Rocco DiLullo; mother of Linda (Taoufik) Benkhadra and Pino (Lynda) DiLullo, and the late Nina (Richard) Poss; grandmother of Nadia, Daniela, and Brian; sister of Bruno DeLucia. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, January 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, January 13, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.