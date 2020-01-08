Malta Maria DiLullo (age 87)
On Sunday, January 5, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Americo Rocco DiLullo; mother of Linda (Taoufik) Benkhadra and Pino (Lynda) DiLullo, and the late Nina (Richard) Poss; grandmother of Nadia, Daniela, and Brian; sister of Bruno DeLucia. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, January 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church, 10103 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Monday, January 13, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org