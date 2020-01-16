

MALVIN F. BROWN



Malvin F. Brown of Washington, DC passed Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Malvin was born on July 22, 1929 in Washington, DC to the late Priscilla and Benjamin Brown. Malvin served in the USAF for four years, worked at the US Postal Service, and worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he retired after 37 years. He is survived by his wife Dominica Brown; two sons Malvin and Francisco; daughter Diarra; two grandchildren Amber and Carlos; sister Sarah Jean Pritchett and nieces Scarlet, Barbara and Karen. Services are scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD, Visitation at 10 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.