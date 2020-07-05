1/1
MAMIE EDWARDS
1930 - 2020
Mamie Ruth Edwards  November 23, 1930 - June 26, 2020  
Mamie Ruth Edwards, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away at Carroll Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born to the late Roosevelt and Virginia Cates in Moriah, NC. Mamie was a faithful member of Trinity AME Zion Church in Washington, DC for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, James Franklin Edwards; two brothers, Roosevelt Cates, Jr. and William Victor Cates; and two sisters, Maggie Cates and Agnes Garrett. She leaves to mourn her loss one brother, John Cates (Lawanda) of Hayti, MO; two sisters, Willie Mae Cates of Durham, NC and Frances Wood of Washington, DC; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
