MAMIE GASKINS

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Notice
Mamie Ruth Gaskins  

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Mamie Ruth Gaskins of Washington, DC. Loving mother of Brenda, Minnie Ann, Mamie Teresa, Sheila, John Jr., Gaudielle, Saundra and Tamara; cherished grandmother of 20, and beloved great-grandmother of many; she was a loving sister of Willie Bea Thompson and Florence Dillhunt; she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mamie Ruth retired from the Post Office and later worked at Washington Hospital Center. She lived in the DC area for 60 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Interment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery will follow. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2020
