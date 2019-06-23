The Washington Post

MAMIE JOHNSON (1946 - 2019)
Notice
Mamie Jean Johnson  

On Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Brian "Ross" Johnson (Poniesa) and Curtis Johnson. She is survived by her grandchildren, Veranique Southerland, Ire Kelly, Kamaiya Johnson and Kendall Johnson and great-grandchildren, Jade and Layah Bryant and Josiah Kelly; sisters, Vergie Chalmers of Ft. Washington, MD, Colleen Jones of Raleigh, NC and Annie Burt of Atlanta, GA; brother, John Jones (Debra) and brother-in-law, Larry Burney of Kinston, NC; and other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD, viewing at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
