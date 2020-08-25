MAMIE POWE

Mamie T. Powe (Age 98)
The Matriarch peacefully departed this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving daughter, son-in-law, three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Thursday, August 27, 2020 walk-through visitation with social distancing and masks from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Private funeral; live streaming available at Marshall-March website. www.marshallmarchfh.com