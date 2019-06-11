The Washington Post

MANFORD JONES III (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
1908 N. Capital Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
1908 N. Capital Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
MANFORD B. JONES, III  

Born on April 15, 1949, entered into eternal rest on June 5, 2019. He is survived by four brothers, one sister, a host of nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews and other relatives and an extended family of friends from Washington DC and Prince Georges County. His life will be celebrated on June 17, 2019, with the viewing at 10 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 1908 N. Capital Street, NW, Washington DC. Interment will be at Fr. Lincoln Cemetery. Services are arranged by Marshall March Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on June 11, 2019
