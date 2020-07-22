1/
MANFRED BARTH
1933 - 2020
Manfred H. Barth (Age 86)  
Of Schellsburg, PA, died, Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home.Mr. Barth was born in Essingegen, Germany, on December 22, 1933, son of the late Kasper and Marie (Kahleise) Barth.On May 21, 1960 Manfred married Erika Barth.In addition to his wife he is survived by daughter, Kirsten Barth Surak, Baltimore, MD; daughter, Susanne Marie Barth Kauffman wife of Jim Kauffman Baltimore, MD; sister, Hildegard Fichtmueller, Germany. He is also survived by three grandchildren.Manfred served in the U.S. Army. He later retired from the U.S. Government where he was a Section Chief.A Private Funeral Service will be held by the family.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Manfred H. Barth to The National Fragile X Foundation, 1861 International Drive, Suite 200, McLean, VA 22102.Online condolences may be made at www.geiselfuneral.com  Arrangements entrusted to Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Schellsburg, PA.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home
3779 Pitt St
Schellsburg, PA 15559
(814) 733-4211
