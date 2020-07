Or Copy this URL to Share



MANFRED H. BARTH

Manfred H. Barth, 86, of Schellsburg, PA died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Manfred served in the US Army. After a distinguished 25 year career with the US Government he retired in 1993. A private funeral service will be held by the family.



