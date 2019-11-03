Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MANUEL "MIKE" BRITO. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 (703)-941-9428 Viewing 3:30 PM - 7:30 PM Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Brito Manuel Martin Brito "Mike" September 24, 1929 - October 25, 2019 Passed away peacefully on October 25 from complications due to a fall from the stairs of his beloved beach home. Known to his family as "Sonny," and his coworkers as Mike, he was born in Pottsville, PA a month before the stock market crash of 1929 to a Portuguese immigrant father and a Polish-Lithuanian immigrant mother. A child of the depression, he was forced to become the man of the house at 15 due to the death of his coal miner father from black lung. The second oldest child (and only boy), with help from his four sisters and mother, kept their family together through hard work and strong catholic faith. His oldest sister, Delores, quit high school so Sonny could finish despite replacing first period math class with driving a milk truck and working after school in a hospital kitchen. He enlisted in the Army after finishing high school in 1947 and found himself in the Korean War as an infantry soldier. Later in life, he would recall his unit's harrowing retreat from North Korea and the loss of his best friend. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal for his time in Korea but he was more proud of his Combat Infantryman Badge. He left the Army after the war for a brief period but returned to serve and met and married the love of his life, a young and vivacious co-ed, Ann Barber Roberts, while teaching ROTC at Murray State University Three children were born over the next five years (Michael Anthony, Joseph Martin, and Angela Marie), while he attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned into the Military Intelligence Branch. He went to night school and got his college degree from University of Maryland, served two tours in Germany as a Counter-Intelligence agent during the Cold War, and one in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, working with other intelligence agencies to counter the growing North Vietnam "shadow" political infrastructure in South Vietnam. After 22 years of service, he retired as a Major in 1971. He followed up his successful career in the Army with an even more prosperous career starting as a mid-level investigator with the Government Printing Office. He advanced in grade and became a member of the Senior Executive Service and served as the Inspector General of the Government Printing Office and Chief of Security with a final grade equivalency of a Lieutenant General. He retired after a lifetime of work in 1994. Mike and Ann loved to travel and enjoyed their summers in Ocean City, MD with all members of their extended family. He was a great lover of music of all types from Polka's, to soft rock, jazz, and country western. His sisters always knew Sonny was there to help and his children were blessed with a quality of life that he, himself, missed in childhood. People who worked with Mike knew him for his integrity, proficiency in his tradecraft, hard work, and rock solid ethics coupled tightly to his strong religious beliefs. He is preceded in death by his father, Anibal and mother, Julia Budresky; sisters, Marie Dale, Margaret Homa, and Delores Hughes along with his oldest son, Michael. He is survived by his wife of 66 years; his sister, Emily McDowell; his children, Joseph Brito and Angela Coombs; his six grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Michelle, Ashley, Jaime, and Joshua; four great-grandchildren, Angelo, Aisling, Giavanna, and Quinn; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing and reception will be held at the Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd., Springfield, VA 22151 on November 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. His burial will be scheduled later at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Fanconi Anemia Research Fund or your choice of charity. Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019

