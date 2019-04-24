

MANUEL ANTONIO CASTILLA "Manolo" (Age 81)



Passed away quietly April 15, 2019, surrounded by his family, from complications related to cancer. He requested that donations be made in his memory to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Born in Pinar del Rï¿½ï¿½o, Cuba, he emigrated to Washington, DC in the early 60s. Manolo proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 1969 and was always grateful for the opportunity that had been afforded to him by his adopted country. He went on to build a very successful career in International Banking, first with The Riggs National Bank and then as Head of the International Department of The National Bank of Washington, moving to Miami, FL to open an office for the latter prior to his retirement.

He is survived by, his wife of 57 years Dulce Marï¿½ï¿½a Castilla; daughter, Ana and her sons, Rolando Antonio Cruz-Taura and Carlos Manuel Cruz-Taura; son Manuel and daughter-in-law Rebeca and their children Alexandra and Danny; and by his sister Teresa Castilla Aitken. Manolo will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother, doting grandfather, loyal friend, a generous soul and the life of the party. Services will be held in Miami.