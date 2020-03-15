MANUEL ARTURO CHORRO (Age 79)
Passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Blanca; father of Eduardo, Claudia and Susie; grandfather of Edward and Emma; brother of Graciela, Rosa Emma and the late Rene Humberto and Gerardo. Also survived by adoring nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD on Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .