Manuel de Jesus Montes de Oca
"Chi-Chi" (Age 78)
Died on September 12, 2019, and born in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, on May 5, 1941 to Maria Luisa Saldaña and Luis Montes De Oca. He migrated to Washington, DC in 1985 and became the Owner of Susana Groceries. Chi-Chi was a political junkie, car enthusiast, an avid baseball fan who favored the Washington Nationals and D.R.'s Los Tigres del Licey. He is survived by his children, Franciso Alberto, Alexis, Miguelina and Angela; as well as siblings, Paco Mora, Esperanza, Manuel Ivan, a host relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by his wife, Carmen Cruz Montes de Oca and sister, Arbida Saldaña. Visitation and service will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St. NW, Washington, DC 20011.