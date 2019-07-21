

MANUEL GALLARDO

1939~2019



Manuel died at home on June 25, 2019. Manuel's parents were Guadalupe "Lupe" Perez from Guadalajara, Mexico and Teofilo "Leon" Gallardo from Nieves, Zacatecas, Mexico. Manuel was the fourth of five siblings growing up in Chicago, where his parents met, married, and raised their family. Manuel had a keen intellect and a wonderful sense of humor - his laugh could fill a room.

Manuel was a medic in the U.S. Army, later moved to New York, and with the support of Dr. George Stricter, earned a Ph.D. in psychology. In the late seventies, Manuel moved to Washington, DC, where he worked with the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics Matters for many years.

In 1984, he married artist Carrie Munson (deceased) and made a home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where Manuel cooked incredible feasts for their friends. Carrie died in 1999 and Manuel forever missed her. In 2013, he moved to Silver Spring, Maryland.

Manuel leaves behind two sisters, Iracema Perez Christiansen "Cema"; his eldest (Washington state) and Leonila Gallardo, his youngest (adopted in 1972 and last known to live in Mexico); a large number of nieces, nephews, and cousins; a god-daughter; L'il Guy (his beloved bird); and good friends from near and far.

Manuel's Memorial Service will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Corner Store, 900 South Carolina Ave., S.E., Washington, DC 20003.