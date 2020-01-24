

MANUEL C. LEAL, JR.



On Monday, January 20, 2020, Manuel C. Leal, Jr. of Fairfax, VA passed away with his beloved children by his side, he was 88 years old.

An Army veteran, serving in both Korea and Vietnam, Leal was awarded a Bronze Star and retired as a Master Sargent with honors.

Manuel is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Martha; brothers, Santos and Servando Leal; and cousin, Gumecindo Leal Sr. He is survived by his daughter Diana (Kurt) Christensen of Garner, NC; son Ray Leal of Stafford, VA; grandchildren Melissa Christensen of Boston, MA; Lindsay (David) Zappala of Raleigh, NC; Kaleigh and Austin Leal of Richmond, VA; brother Esequiel Leal of Santa Maria, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Manuel's memory to or Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.