The Washington Post

MANUEL LEAL Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MANUEL LEAL Jr..
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5121 Woodland Way
Annandale, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MANUEL C. LEAL, JR.  

On Monday, January 20, 2020, Manuel C. Leal, Jr. of Fairfax, VA passed away with his beloved children by his side, he was 88 years old.
An Army veteran, serving in both Korea and Vietnam, Leal was awarded a Bronze Star and retired as a Master Sargent with honors.
Manuel is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Martha; brothers, Santos and Servando Leal; and cousin, Gumecindo Leal Sr. He is survived by his daughter Diana (Kurt) Christensen of Garner, NC; son Ray Leal of Stafford, VA; grandchildren Melissa Christensen of Boston, MA; Lindsay (David) Zappala of Raleigh, NC; Kaleigh and Austin Leal of Richmond, VA; brother Esequiel Leal of Santa Maria, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Manuel's memory to or Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 24, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.