LASSMAN Malcolm Lassman "Mal" Of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019, at the age of 81, surrounded by family. Mal grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Nathan Lassman and Pauline Lassman (Friezner). His fondest memories from childhood were growing up in Coney Island, with extended family living along the same block, spending time with his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, and dinners with family prepared by his beloved Bubbe. An accomplished basketball player, he graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to play for Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. He remained at W&L for law school, graduating in 1963. Mal began his law career with the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, DC, eventually moving to the law firm of Vedder Price, where he focused on legislative and labor matters. In 1971 he played a large role in starting the Washington, DC office of Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld LLP. Over the next 30 years as a senior partner and key rainmaker, he helped build Akin Gump into one of the premier law firms in the country. Mal served as Managing Partner of the firm for many years and was a trusted and beloved mentor to many younger lawyers. When Mal retired from practicing law, he helped to start a few business partnerships, building new friendships along the way. He retired in 2009 to spend more time with his family. Earlier in his life, Mal developed a love of cigars and horse racing, and throughout his adult life he could be found betting on the horses at the local race track or online with his like-minded friends, a racing form in one hand and a cigar in the other. More than anything else, Mal loved spending time with family and friends. Always curious about everyone he met, Mal could learn another's life story in one conversation. He was always generous with his time and support, and would do anything he could to help a family member or friend in need. Mal is survived by his loving wife, Camille Thornton, his children, Scott (Tracy Zorpette), Robin, Amy Onelum (Francis), Justine (Stephane de Messieres), Nathan and Simon, nine grandchildren, whom he adored: Evan, Chloe, Olivia, Simone, Lauren, Sadie, Milo, Rory and Jules, as well as many cousins who were a large part of his life. He was previously married to Barbara Turley and Vivienne Hogg. A private burial was held in New York. A memorial service will be held November 10 at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road, NW, Washington, DC 20015. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mal's memory may be made to The McLean School, 8224 Lochinver Lane, Potomac, Maryland 20854, Attn: Melissa Gray-Hughes.A private burial was held in New York. A memorial service will be held November 10 at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road, NW, Washington, DC 20015. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mal's memory may be made to The McLean School, 8224 Lochinver Lane, Potomac, Maryland 20854, Attn: Melissa Gray-Hughes.

