

MARC WAYDE ALEXANDER, SR.

January 4, 1960 - March 17, 2020



Marc Wayde Alexander, Sr., the third son of Harold W. and Mildred Freeman Alexander, was born on January 4, 1960. He attended Washington, D.C. Public Schools, graduated from Duke Ellington School of the Arts and Morgan State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree (Cum Laude) in Art Education. He married the former Glenda R. Ware and from that union three wonderful children were born. He was retired from the District of Columbia Public Schools where he taught for 27 years at Leckie Elementary.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, painting, drawing, playing sports and music. An avid Redskins fan, he loved watching the games with his friends and family.

The victim of a tragic car accident, Marc departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin W. Alexander, MD. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Glenda; mother, Mildred Gross; daughters, Sarena and Taryn (Jeremiah); son, Marc, Jr., (Jasmine); brother, Harold O. Alexander, MD (Patricia); sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Dunmore Alexander, MD; grandchildren, Derryn, Braylon and Harlow; aunts, Ellen Datcher, June Williams and Mae Finney; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Acknowledgement: The family of Marc W. Alexander, Sr., would like to express sincere appreciation for your cards, phone calls, floral tributes, and all other expressions of kindness shown during this time. May GOD bless each and every one of you.