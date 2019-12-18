

MARC JON CRISAFULLI



Passed from this life on December 10, 2019. He graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School Class of 1990 and then attended Rhode Island School of Design (RISD). Marc was a uniquely talented artist who interned at Spï¿½ï¿½mcï¿½ï¿½ studios and worked for Disney Studios, Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network. He spent the more recent part of his career as an independent illustrator.

He is survived by his father Frank Jr. and stepmother Nancy; mother Diane and stepfather Tim; siblings Frank III (Melanie), Kristin (Tom), Michele, Catie; and numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD on Sunday, December 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of a Christian burial will be offered at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville MD on Monday, December 23 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven cemetery.

Following the interment, all are invited to join us for a celebration of life on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Kentlands Clubhouse, 485 Tschiffely Square Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) 2 College St., Providence, RI 02903-2784 or to the .