MARC DOIRON

Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Fairfax, DC
Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Chestnut Grove Cemetery
Herndon, DC
Notice
MARC DENIS DOIRON  

Marc Denis Doiron of High Point, NC, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Sunday morning October 20, 2019. He was a longtime Virginia Land Surveyor as well as the City Surveyor of High Point. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Wendy Doiron, two sons Eric (Ellen) and Ian Doiron, two granddaughters, and a sister Renee Crossman (Michael). Viewing October 24 at 7 p.m. Adams-Green Funeral Home, Herndon. Mass October 25 at 11 a.m. St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Fairfax. Burial service October 25 at 1 p.m. Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to local animal shelters, Purple Heart, Fisher House, or local public school unpaid lunch debts.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2019
