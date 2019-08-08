MARC GOLDSTEIN
On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, MARC GOLDSTEIN of Gaithersburg, Md. beloved husband of Myra "Mickey" Goldstein, loving father of Laurie (Jordan) and Danny (Kathleen) Goldstein, dear grandfather of Alexa and Sari Goldstein. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, Md. with interment following. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the , 1615 L St., NW, #320, Washington, DC 20036. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.