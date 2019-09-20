Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARC ROSENBLUM. View Sign Service Information Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 (703)-971-7400 Graveside service 11:00 AM King David Memorial Gardens, Block 4 Hollywood Road Falls Church , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

ROSENBLUM MARC ROSENBLUM LAWYER AND ECONOMIST Marc Rosenblum, who became a lawyer at age 53 after starting his career as an economist, died on September 16, 2019, at his home in Tysons Corner, Virginia. He was 83. While the majority of his career was spent with the federal government, Rosenblum had previously held positions in both the private and non-profit sectors, as well as in academia. Within government, he was among the relatively few persons to serve in all three branches - the executive, the legislative, and the judicial. He dealt primarily with issues pertaining to labor markets and employment; specializing in employment discrimination. Marc moved from New York to this area in 1976 for a job with American Institutes for Research, a Washington think-tank, to do a study on work-place employment problems of older workers. He spent the following year with a Presidential Commission that reviewed the nation's employment and unemployment statistics. Rosenblum simultaneously served as a consultant to the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, writing several reports concerning mandatory retirement that contributed to the debate which led to the 1978 amendments to the Age Discrimination Act of 1967 - raising the limit from age 65 to age 70, before it was finally eliminated several years later. Rosenblum joined the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 1979 as chief economist. In 1986 he took leave to pursue his study of law on a full-time basis at Georgetown University School of Law, graduating in 1989 and then returning to EEOC. From 1992 through 1999 he also was an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown, specializing in employment discrimination. He took another one-year leave in 1992 to become a U.S. Supreme Court Judicial Fellow, and served on the staff of a Judicial Conference committee addressing long range planning for the federal judiciary. Upon returning to EEOC in 1993, Marc dealt mainly with the evaluation of expert witness testimony offered both for the Commission and by defendant employers in class action cases affecting large numbers of employees and job applicants. That issue, which emerged as a major factor during the 1980's and 90's, was squarely within Rosenblum's areas of competence, he having been one of the first economists to offer such expert testimony as far back as 1974. He also authored a dozen law journal articles and several book chapters on this topic, at the center of a debate which sparked three Supreme Court decisions and a change in the federal rules on evidence concerning experts. Additionally, Rosenblum both represented EEOC during his entire tenure on an OMB-directed interagency committee that defined occupational classifications, and played a key role in coordinating with the Census Bureau to define geographic labor market areas for equal employment purposes for the 2000 and 2010 decennial censuses. Rosenblum retired in 2011. During the next two years he served as a re-employed annuitant, primarily to update the analytical capability of EEOC's federal sector program. Rosenblum retired completely at the end of 2013. Marc Rosenblum was born on July 27, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Henrietta (Feld) Rosenblum. Raised in New Jersey, he graduated with both B.A. and M.A. degrees from Hunter College, a branch of the City University of New York. After several years as a portfolio analyst with a Wall Street brokerage firm, he then enrolled in 1967 at the

ROSENBLUM MARC ROSENBLUM LAWYER AND ECONOMIST Marc Rosenblum, who became a lawyer at age 53 after starting his career as an economist, died on September 16, 2019, at his home in Tysons Corner, Virginia. He was 83. While the majority of his career was spent with the federal government, Rosenblum had previously held positions in both the private and non-profit sectors, as well as in academia. Within government, he was among the relatively few persons to serve in all three branches - the executive, the legislative, and the judicial. He dealt primarily with issues pertaining to labor markets and employment; specializing in employment discrimination. Marc moved from New York to this area in 1976 for a job with American Institutes for Research, a Washington think-tank, to do a study on work-place employment problems of older workers. He spent the following year with a Presidential Commission that reviewed the nation's employment and unemployment statistics. Rosenblum simultaneously served as a consultant to the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, writing several reports concerning mandatory retirement that contributed to the debate which led to the 1978 amendments to the Age Discrimination Act of 1967 - raising the limit from age 65 to age 70, before it was finally eliminated several years later. Rosenblum joined the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 1979 as chief economist. In 1986 he took leave to pursue his study of law on a full-time basis at Georgetown University School of Law, graduating in 1989 and then returning to EEOC. From 1992 through 1999 he also was an Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown, specializing in employment discrimination. He took another one-year leave in 1992 to become a U.S. Supreme Court Judicial Fellow, and served on the staff of a Judicial Conference committee addressing long range planning for the federal judiciary. Upon returning to EEOC in 1993, Marc dealt mainly with the evaluation of expert witness testimony offered both for the Commission and by defendant employers in class action cases affecting large numbers of employees and job applicants. That issue, which emerged as a major factor during the 1980's and 90's, was squarely within Rosenblum's areas of competence, he having been one of the first economists to offer such expert testimony as far back as 1974. He also authored a dozen law journal articles and several book chapters on this topic, at the center of a debate which sparked three Supreme Court decisions and a change in the federal rules on evidence concerning experts. Additionally, Rosenblum both represented EEOC during his entire tenure on an OMB-directed interagency committee that defined occupational classifications, and played a key role in coordinating with the Census Bureau to define geographic labor market areas for equal employment purposes for the 2000 and 2010 decennial censuses. Rosenblum retired in 2011. During the next two years he served as a re-employed annuitant, primarily to update the analytical capability of EEOC's federal sector program. Rosenblum retired completely at the end of 2013. Marc Rosenblum was born on July 27, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Henrietta (Feld) Rosenblum. Raised in New Jersey, he graduated with both B.A. and M.A. degrees from Hunter College, a branch of the City University of New York. After several years as a portfolio analyst with a Wall Street brokerage firm, he then enrolled in 1967 at the University of Minnesota and earned a Ph.D. in industrial relations, with an emphasis in labor economics. From 1971 to 1976 he was an assistant professor of economics at John Jay College, another branch of the City University of New York. His 1967 marriage to Ruth Plager ended in divorce; his 1995 marriage to Marilyn Lewis Renfield, M.D., ended at her death in 2013. Rosenblum is survived by his brother, Leon, of Coral Springs, FL, and a nephew, Aaron, of Laramie, WY. Graveside Services will be held on September 20 at 11 a.m. at the King David Memorial Gardens, Block 4, on Hollywood Road, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, Marc wished donations to be made to the Temple Rodef Shalom Caring Community Fund, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043.Graveside Services will be held on September 20 at 11 a.m. at the King David Memorial Gardens, Block 4, on Hollywood Road, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, Marc wished donations to be made to the Temple Rodef Shalom Caring Community Fund, 2100 Westmoreland Street, Falls Church, VA 22043. Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Minnesota Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close