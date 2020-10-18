MARCEL VIGNEAULT

Col. Marcel Leo Vigneault, USA(Ret.) beloved husband of the late Charlotte Vigneault, passed away at the Walter Reed Medical Center, Bethesda, MD on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to the late Ulric and Annonciade Luneau Vigneault. Marcel was a devoted father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte. He is survived by his children, Denise Hayward, Michelle (Kirk) Weeks, Gisele (Walter) Raley, Danielle (Michael) Davis, and Joseph Vigneault. He was also survived by his brother, Gilles (Gil) Vigneault; sister, Lucille Queyrane; ten grandchildren, great-granddaughter, as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 on Friday, October 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for him at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway, Clinton, MD on Saturday. October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment with US Army Honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook available at: