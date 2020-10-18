1/1
MARCEL VIGNEAULT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARCEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COL. MARCEL LEO VIGNEAULT  USA (Ret.)  
Col. Marcel Leo Vigneault, USA(Ret.) beloved husband of the late Charlotte Vigneault, passed away at the Walter Reed Medical Center, Bethesda, MD on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. He was born in Hartford, CT to the late Ulric and Annonciade Luneau Vigneault. Marcel was a devoted father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte. He is survived by his children, Denise Hayward, Michelle (Kirk) Weeks, Gisele (Walter) Raley, Danielle (Michael) Davis, and Joseph Vigneault. He was also survived by his brother, Gilles (Gil) Vigneault; sister, Lucille Queyrane; ten grandchildren, great-granddaughter, as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745 on Friday, October 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for him at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway, Clinton, MD on Saturday. October 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment with US Army Honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook available at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church of Piscataway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(301) 567-9424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved