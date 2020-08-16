MARCELLA DEPONT

Marcella Florence Bommarito DePont (Age 95)
Marcella Florence (Bommarito) DePont of Olney, MD passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MO to James and Helen Bommarito. After graduating from Cleveland High School in St. Louis, as part of the WWII war effort, Marcella worked at AmerTorp (American Torpedo) Corporation and is classified as a "Rosie the Riveter" by the National Park Service. In the late 1940's, she moved to Washington, DC to work at the Pentagon. She moved on to the Office of Price Stabilization (OPS) where she met her husband, Maurice DePont. They were married in St. Louis on December 27, 1952. She leaves behind her children, Rob (Leslie), Tom (Jill), Mary Jean Osborne (Phil) and Jack (Lee). Marcella was pre-deceased by her oldest daughter, Lynn, her sister, Lenore and her brother, John. Marcella and her family were parishioners of St. John Baptist de la Salle in Chillum, MD where the children attended grade school.Marcella enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling, especially to Disney World. Marcella was a jazz enthusiast from her early days in St. Louis and frequently hummed be-bop tunes. During the late 1940s, Marcella worked with the Friendship House mentoring young women. As a reflection of her abiding interest in the civil rights movement, Marcella worked in the late 1960s for the legendary Father Geno Baroni at the Archdiocese Office of Urban Affairs, which aimed to make the Catholic church more relevant to African American inner city youth and to increase understanding between racial groups in the city's high schools.She had a strong work ethic and was a dedicated government employee for over 20 years with her last stint at the US EPA. While working full time she earned her A.A. degree from the University of Maryland University College in 1983. In her retirement, she volunteered at the White House writing thank you notes for President Clinton.She is survived by her grandchildren, Matt (Natalie), Maria (Bryan), Sarah(Patrick), Casey, Lauren, Zach, Morgan, Andrew, Daniel, Lexie, Charlie, and Mary Rose. Marcella also leaves behind six great-grandchildren.Marcella will be lovingly remembered at a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities or the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory.