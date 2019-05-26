

Marcia Lorraine Bergeron

"Marcia" "Moo" "Mom" "Mamoo"



On Monday, May 20, 2019, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Annandale, VA. Born August 5, 1932, she was the devoted wife of Col. George L. Bergeron Jr. for 63 years, who predeceased her on May 10, 2017. Loving mother of George (Cathy) Bergeron, Pamela (Robert) Padgett, Susan (Jeff) Miller and Mark (Debbie) Bergeron. Beloved grandmother of George IV "Zeke" (Jessica) Jennifer, Adam, Karen, Harrison, Samantha, Connor, and Annabel Bergeron and Heather and Robert Jr. Padgett. Adored great-grandmother of Maisy and Jocelyn Bergeron.

An amazing woman who dedicated her life to her family; a shrewd investor, talented artist, and formidable force armed with an encyclopedic knowledge, Mom fiercely refused to let polio limit her. A highly intelligent, voracious reader with an endless quest for knowledge, she earned GMU Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in her 50's. We will cherish our memories of our loving, faithful, compassionate, and generous mother.