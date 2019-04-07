Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCIA CLOPTON.



Marcia Guest Clopton

Real Estate Icon



At age 98, on February 8, 2019, Marcia Guest Clopton slipped peacefully from this world. A sixth generation Washingtonian, Marcia attended Western High School. Born Marcia Louise Guest, she married U.S. Army Major, Edward Bryan Clopton, of Chevy Chase, MD in 1941 and they remained married until his death in 2007. Marcia was predeceased by two of her sons, Benjamin and Thomas, granddaughter, Devon Ann, and her brother, Admiral Frank B. Guest Jr., USN, and his wife Joan (Kuhn). Marcia is survived by her sons, Bryan Clopton (Kathleen Nalley), Geoffrey Clopton, Sr. (wife), and Marc Clopton; five grandchildren, Geoffrey Jr. (Jenny), Heather Pettway (John), Peter Clopton (Kelley), Aaron Clopton and Jordan Clopton (Sabrina); 13 great-grandchildren; seven Guest Family nieces and nephews.

Marcia founded CBS Realty, Inc. in 1956 with two female partners whom she eventually bought out. Under that name the company thrived until it merged with Randall Hagner, Ltd. in 1987. As a pioneering woman in business, Marcia mentored many women, bringing them into the business with her. Later in life she volunteered at Jubilee Jobs helping to train formerly homeless women to enter the job market. She and her husband, Ned, provided food weekly for Martha's Table in Washington, DC.

Marcia and Ned were longtime members of St. Columba's Episcopal Church in NW Washington, DC. A celebration and service of Marcia's life will be held at St. Columba's on Saturday, April 27 at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Columba's Outreach Ministries, 4201 Albemarle St. NW, Washington DC, 20016.