MARCIA JACKSON
Marcia Ann Jackson "Nikki"  (Age 71)  
A true "fighter", Marcia Ann Jackson succumbed to her illnesses on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A fabulous and feisty "Queen", mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was loved by so many. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, a life-long companion John Brooks, two grandsons, two granddaughters, one daughter-in-love, four great-grandchildren, two sisters,and a host of relatives and friends. She will be greeted into heaven by her son Michael. Respectfully, her family is honoring her request and will not be having a memorial service. Please keep your last memory of her in your heart. Services by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
