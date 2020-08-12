MARCIA KELLY

Passed away on August 4, 2020, at her home in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born in the District of Columbia on July 6, 1948, she was the daughter of Gladys and Elmer King. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, the love of her life.Marcia enjoyed traveling and visits to New York City to attend the theater. These adventures were often done with life-long friends, many from her years working at Marymount College. She was the family "hostess" making sure everyone was together for the holidays. She is survived by her siblings Cynthia Decker of Moneta, VA, Gregory King of Ashburn, VA, and Brian King of Herndon, VA, and her many nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be conducted Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston, RI, where she will be laid to rest next to Paul. The family plans a celebration of her life in Northern Virginia at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. Condolences may be sent to the family at