Marcia Pearl Robinson Stewart
"Elaine"
Peacefully departed on April 22, 2019. Elaine's early childhood was spent in Bumpass, VA before the family relocated to Washington, DC. She was a 1948 graduate of Cardozo High School and worked for DHCD and DCRA, from where she retired. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn C. Stewart. She is survived by two caring daughters, Cheryl (Ronald) Cunningham and Gail (DeCasto) Brown, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her Celebration of Life will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW, Washington, DC on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Viewing from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment, St Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC. Arrangements by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.