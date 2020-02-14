

It is with great sadness that the family of Marcia Ann Weidler (Marshall) announces her passing on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the age of 70. Marcia will be forever missed by her son David Franklin McArthur, her daughter-in-law Karina, her grandchildren Michelle, Alexander, and Clio, and her extended family. Marcia was predeceased by her beloved husband of 37 years, Roy Alan Weidler, her father, Robert Willis Marshall and her mother, Francis Anita Marshall (Jones). Marcia was proud of her successful career as a nurse, but she also had a second act as an accomplished watercolor artist. In 1986 she founded the Loft Gallery of Occoquan and served as its director for 33 years. She was influential in the Northern Virginia arts community and will be greatly missed by her her peers. Her marriage to Roy was a shining example of selfless devotion and their love will always be remembered by her children and grandchildren. She gave so much to her family and had enormous influence in raising her grandchildren. Marcia was a generous, intelligent and elegant woman. She is irreplaceable to her family and friends.

Services will be held at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd. Springfield, VA 22152 on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032 on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.