MARCIA WOODEN

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church
1357 East Capitol Street NE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church
MARCIA B. WOODEN  

On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, beloved mother of Lisa Marcia Wooden, Terri Jeannine Wooden, and Thomas Edward Wooden, Jr.; devoted grandmother of Kyle Wooden; sister of Thomasine B. McCall. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Wooden will lie in state at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol Street NE on Tuesday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
