The Washington Post

MARCO COLUCCI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCO COLUCCI.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Marco Rocco Colucci (Age 98)  

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Colucci; father of the late Marco Rocco, Jr. and the late Angela E. Colucci; father in law of Diane Colucci; grandfather of Michael Colucci and Kristen (Len) Mogavero; great grandfather of Vincent Mogavero and Sophia Mogavero.
(SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC) Private Graveside Service and Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Please subscribe for service updates on the funeral home website.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.