

Marco Rocco Colucci (Age 98)



On Sunday, April 12, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Catherine Colucci; father of the late Marco Rocco, Jr. and the late Angela E. Colucci; father in law of Diane Colucci; grandfather of Michael Colucci and Kristen (Len) Mogavero; great grandfather of Vincent Mogavero and Sophia Mogavero.

(SERVICES RESTRICTED TO FAMILY ONLY DUE TO CURRENT WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC) Private Graveside Service and Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.