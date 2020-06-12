MARCUS BENNETT
MARCUS G. BENNETT  
Transititioned into eternal rest on June 3, 2020. Marcus was a beloved Deacon at Corinthian Baptist Church in New Carrollton, Maryland, where Bishop James L. Martin, Sr. is the Pastor. He was also a reknowned photographer in the DC area. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bennett; mother, Willie Mae Magwood; father, Charles S. Bennett and brother, Clarence Magwood, Jr. He is survived by two stepchildren, Tiffany Brooks and Clifford Sanders; stepfather, Clarence Magwood, Sr.; brothers, Sidney Bennett (Jackie), Tony Magwood; nephew, Michael Bennett (Kamika) and a host of many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held for immediate family members on June 15, 2020 at Washington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when all those who knew and loved Marcus can come together to celebrate his life.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Latney's Funeral Home
3831 Georgia Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 882-2455
