MARCUS BENNETT

MARCUS G. BENNETT
Transititioned into eternal rest on June 3, 2020. Marcus was a beloved Deacon at Corinthian Baptist Church in New Carrollton, Maryland, where Bishop James L. Martin, Sr. is the Pastor. He was also a reknowned photographer in the DC area. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bennett; mother, Willie Mae Magwood; father, Charles S. Bennett and brother, Clarence Magwood, Jr. He is survived by two stepchildren, Tiffany Brooks and Clifford Sanders; stepfather, Clarence Magwood, Sr.; brothers, Sidney Bennett (Jackie), Tony Magwood; nephew, Michael Bennett (Kamika) and a host of many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held for immediate family members on June 15, 2020 at Washington National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when all those who knew and loved Marcus can come together to celebrate his life.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.