

Marcus Gustaf Eckhoff "Mark" (Age 100)

Passed on October 15, 2020 at his home in Arlington, VA. Born in Red Oak, IA on March 16, 1920 of Swedish immigrants. From the greatest generation, Mark grew up during the depression, a talented self taught musician who played across the mid-west in swing bands, a Veteran of World War II in Europe where he met and married his wife Inga. Together they raised three children, Michael (Alberta), Steven (Lian), Linda (Keith), celebrated three grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Mark retired from the National Archives in 1976. No service is planned at this time. The ashes of Mark and Inga will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a date to be determined.



