MARCUS A. ROWDEN
Marcus A. Rowden passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 with his adored wife of 69 years at his side. He was 91 years young. His long career as a lawyer was driven by a passion for public service and an abiding belief in the law-and in a country governed by laws, in justice. Marc served in the U.S. Army
in Korea 1946 -1947. He graduated from the University of Michigan
'50 (BA, Economics) and the University of Michigan Law School '53 (Order of the Coif, Editorial Board U-M Law Review.) He began his legal career in 1953 as a trial attorney in the Civil Division of the Department of Justice as part of a program to attract talented young lawyers to the Department. He joined the Atomic Energy Commission's (AEC) Office of the General Counsel in 1958. From 1959 to 1962, he was Legal Advisor to the U.S. Mission to the European Communities in Brussels, Belgium. In 1972, Marc received the AEC's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award, for his professional advice and counsel. He became General Counsel of the AEC in May 1973. Marc was appointed as one of the members of the first Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and was eventually named Chairman of the NRC by U.S. President Gerald Ford in 1976. In 1977 he joined Fried Frank as a partner in the firm's Washington, DC office where his practice concentrated on nuclear and other high-technology matters within the US and internationally. Among other awards, he received the French Legion of Honor Award in recognition of his achievements for a French client. Marc was a passionate student of history who was committed to democratic institutions and international cooperation. Independently minded and scrupulously ethical, he believed in public service and good government. Marc took an active and close interest in the world around him up until his last moment. He was a quick wit, loyal Wolverine fan and pastry gourmand. He will be sorely missed. Marc is survived by his loving wife, Justine, daughters, Wendy Rowden (John Carton) and Stephanie Rowden (Andy Kirshner), grandchildren, Pam Hysinger, Emily Carton, Sam Carton and Eli Kirshner and great-granddaughter, Olivia Hysinger. A celebration of his life will take place Monday June 3 at 2 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the University of Michigan Law School.