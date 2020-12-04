Marcus Darnell Thomas
Marcus Darnell Thomas peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born September 10, 1978, Marcus was the beloved son to John and Alfreda Thomas, sister to Miya Thomas-Brevard (Brian); devoted father of two children, Margaux Helen Thomas, and Bishop Malcolm Norman-Thomas; grandson to Helen Thomas. Marcus is also survived by one nephew, several aunts, uncles, cousins; and, an extended family of close, endearing friends. He was a resident of Upper Marlboro, MD. He was educated in the Prince George's County Public Schools System, graduating from Frederick Douglass High School. Marcus continued his studies at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, receiving a Bachelor's of Science degree in Information Systems; as well as receiving many certificates in cybersecurity for the Department of Defense. Marcus had a long and successful career in real estate and property investment/management at DC Invest, LLC serving the DMV. Their slogan is "We Live Here, We Invest Here." Marcus was a sports enthusiast, devoted Redskins aka The Washington Football Team fan, as well as a season ticket owner; he also enjoyed attending the Washington Wizards and Nationals games. Marcus will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and his extended community. Because of Covid-19, a memorial visitation for Marcus will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m.-.12:00 noon at Pope Funeral Home, Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. The Governor's occupancy mandates will be enforced. The memorial will be live streamed at (www.popefh.com
) and the obituary for Marcus Thomas. The interment services will be private.