The Washington Post

On Sunday, January 12, 2020, MARDA ROSS BROWN of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of the late M. Harvey Brown. Devoted mother of Jonathan (Marcene) Brown and Jeremy (Debra) Brown. Loving grandmother of David (Rhea), Stephen (Simone), Adam, Zachary (Ye) and Benjamin. Cherished great-grandmother of Jake and Maya. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10 a.m. at Ohev Shalom-The National Synagogue, 1600 Jonquil St., NW Washington, DC 20012. Interment following at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made to her synagogue of almost 60 years, Ohev Shalom-The National Synagogue, Washington, DC. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 13, 2020
