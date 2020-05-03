The Washington Post

A retired DC public school teacher, died on April 25, 2020, at the age of 89, from COVID-19. She was the daughter of Eliza Jane Seymore (Trapp) and Alexander Seymore of Sanford, NC. She leaves behind her daughter, Rhonda J. Allard of Washington, DC; a grandson, Jonathan B. Allard of New York, NY; two sisters, Mrs. Zula Gunter of Richmond, VA, and Mrs. Mary McKinnon of Charlotte, NC; and a host of friends, neighbors, cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Dobson, and two brothers, Charlie Seymore and June Seymore. Graveside burial will be held on May 9, 2020, at the State Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
