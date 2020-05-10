Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE Silver Spring , MD 20904 (301)-622-2290 Graveside service Private To be announced at a later date Shiva To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice



MARGA HAUPTMAN

Of Bethesda, Maryland, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2020, her 95th birthday. Marga was a Holocaust survivor and a successful businesswoman. She was a smart, determined, loving, and caring woman, dedicated to her immediate family and extended family as well. Marga was loved and respected by all who knew her. Marga Furchheimer was born in Mannheim, Germany, on May 8, 1925. Her father Benno and many other relatives died in the Holocaust, but Marga, her mother Karoline, and sister Inge escaped from Germany to Switzerland in 1942. There she met Kurt Hauptman, the love of her life. Marga followed Kurt to the United States, and they were married in Washington, DC in 1947. For many years Kurt and Marga together owned and operated Tulkin-Hauptman Corp., a retail jewelry and gift store in downtown Washington. Kurt died in 1983. In later years Marga enjoyed travel and times with her companion Jerry Brotman, who died in 2012. Marga is survived by, and will always be loved by, her son, Greg Hauptman and his wife, Joan; her son, Ron Hauptman and his wife, Melissa; her granddaughter, Karen Hauptman, her husband, Noam Katz, and her great-granddaughter, Leah Katz; her grandson, Kurt Hauptman and his wife, Elissa; her sister, Inge Angst; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other relatives. Due to the pandemic, graveside services will be private. Information regarding a virtual shiva will be provided to friends and family. Special thanks to the entire staff at Larmax Homes, and to Maxine Sharpe; their loving care these past two years kept Marga going. Please consider a donation in Marga's honor to The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, at donate.ushmm.org . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.

Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020



