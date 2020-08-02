Of Fairfax, VA, died on June 23, 2020 at her home in Fairfax. She was born in Virginia at Fort Monroe on February 13, 1930. She lived in the northern Virginia area for over 60 years. She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Hallet Dudley. She is survived by three children, Randy Dudley, San Rafael, CA, Debbie Dudley, Hebron, CT, John Dudley, Leesburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Sean Dudley, Erin Mellom, Drew Mellom, Blake Mellom, Kylie Mellom, Cara Dudley, and Arianna Dudley. Also preceding her in death are her parents, sisters and daughter Dee Mellom. A memorial service will be held August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA. The online guestbook is available at