

Margaret A. Cattafesta



On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Margaret A. Cattafesta passed away at her home in Falls Church, VA. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Margaret was the daughter of the late Dr. Michael Angelo and Marie Di Steffano (later changed to Steffin) and sister to the late Marie and Catherine. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Joseph for over 45 years; loving mother of Michael Gregory (Lisbeth) and Maria Linda (Jeffrey); and proud grandmother of Gregory Joseph and Jonathan Michael. She was also cherished by her nieces, cousins and many other loving relatives and friends. Margaret worked in the federal government for over 30 years and retired as a Program Analyst from the National Institutes of Health. In light of the recent outbreak of COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Raphael Catholic Church followed by a private interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please view and sign the online guestbook at