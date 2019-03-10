Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGARET "PEGGY" ABURROW.



Margaret (Mills) Aburrow

"Peggy "



A resident of Bonhan Nursing Center, Stillwater, PA died early Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Peg was born, lived her youth, married, and raised a family in Washington, D C.

She was the only child of Francis B. Mills and Alice Fagen Mills of Washington, DC. She was born June 29, 1922 in The District of Columbia. Peg graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in 1940. She worked for the US Government during WWII and on February 14, 1946 married her childhood sweetheart, Capt. Harry A. Aburrow, DDS, US Army Dental Corps. Peg stopped working to raise her twin sons, Harry and Paul and daughters MaryAlice and Joan.

She returned to work for the Marriott Corporation in Bethesda, MD until her retirement in 1985. Peg was an avid golfer, bridge player and accomplished duckpin bowler in her day. She loved vacationing at the beach, dinners out, vodka tonics and a glass of wine.

Her husband, Harry was a steadying force in her life along with her Catholic faith. She was a member of the Ladies Sodality of the Blessed Sacrament Parish and a Girl Scout leader too.

Peg was predeceased by an infant son, Mark, in 1958; her husband, Harry in 1995; a daughter-in-law, Priscilla Aburrow in 1996 and by a grandson, Jonathon Tozer in 2019.

She is survived by sons, Harry (Kem), Little Rock, Arkansas; Paul (Robyn) Lewes, Delaware; MaryAlice (Matt) Covington, Benton, Pennsylvania; and Joan (David) Leader of Templeton, California; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Catholic Mass and burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Springs, Maryland, will be held at a later date. As per Peg's wishes, she will be driving her car thru the pearly gates.

Heartfelt thanks to all at Bonham's for treating Peggy like family.