Margaret Ann Acuff "Peggy" (Age 90)
On Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved mother of Susan (David) Wolfe, Karen Acuff, and the late Michael Acuff. Grandmother to Amanda, Nikki, Dylan, Lisa and Angel. Great-grandmother of six. Passed away after a long illness at Potomac Valley Nursing Home. On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 a graveside service will be held at Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchelors Forest Rd., Silver Spring, MD. (Services Restricted to Family only)www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 8, 2020.