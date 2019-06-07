

Margaret Kranz Anderson



Departed this life on May 10, 2019, in Reston, Virginia, at the age of 105. Retired from a successful career as a clothing designer, she was a proud California native who lived in Los Angeles and Granada Hills for many years before moving to Virginia in the late 1990s. She was born August 29, 1913, in Pomona, California, the daughter of William Frederick Kranz and Alice Frazier Kranz. She graduated from Pomona College and attended Chouinard Art Institute and the Art Center School in Los Angeles. Her career as a designer spanned several decades and included positions as executive designer, advertising director and design instructor for the Hollywood-Maxwell Co., Helene of Hollywood, Jantzen Inc. and other apparel companies. She also worked independently as a free-lance designer. A dedicated, long-term volunteer, she served in leadership roles in community organizations including the United Way of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Area Council of Camp Fire Girls, Parent-Teacher Associations in the San Fernando Valley, and the First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John Robert Anderson. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie Adams (Richard) and Karen Anderson, and by her grandchildren, Emily and Mark Adams and Gabriela Anderson. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregiver Carmen Esteban and to the staff of Tall Oaks in Reston. Services were held privately.