Margaret Arnold
Peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, Margaret went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her loving children, Margaret R. Owens (Anthony) and James Mike Arnold (Shawnta), grandchildren, Kristian, Aaron, Jessica, Amare and Jaheim, great-grandchildren, Braydon, Bailee and Khari and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, April 5, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 527 Kentucky Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.