MARGARET ASKEW

MARGARET THOMPSON ASKEW

Margaret Thompson Askew, of Springdale, Maryland passed peacefully on September 18, 2020. She is survived by a loving husband, Leon Askew, Sr.; son, Andre Thompson; daughter, Jewell Thompson (Kimberly); grandson, Andre; loving Mother, Roberta Boone; step children, Denise Jackson (Larry), Leon Askew, Jr., Breon Shird (Angela); three sisters, Kirksty Prescott (Ronnie), Shirley Powell (Jake), and Robin Boone; sister-in-law, Marjorie Kornegay; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Private service following viewing. Interment: Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.



