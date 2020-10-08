1/
MARGARET ASKEW
MARGARET THOMPSON ASKEW  
Margaret Thompson Askew, of Springdale, Maryland passed peacefully on September 18, 2020. She is survived by a loving husband, Leon Askew, Sr.; son, Andre Thompson; daughter, Jewell Thompson (Kimberly); grandson, Andre; loving Mother, Roberta Boone; step children, Denise Jackson (Larry), Leon Askew, Jr., Breon Shird (Angela); three sisters, Kirksty Prescott (Ronnie), Shirley Powell (Jake), and Robin Boone; sister-in-law, Marjorie Kornegay; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Private service following viewing. Interment: Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
