MARGARET LEE AYLING

In loving memory, Margaret Lee Ayling of Burke, Virginia, passed on August 12, 2020. Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Branson and Lorinda Ayling; her daughter and grandchildren, Meredith Lee and Liam and Lara Shaw, and her niece, Sylvia Kerr. Beloved mother, grandmother, friend, nurse. Private Service. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.



