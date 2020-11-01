BEVERIDGE Margaret Grace Beveridge (Age 86) Died Monday, October 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by her sons. She leaves behind her sons, Roy (Nicky), Peter (Karen), Michael (Piper); grandchildren, Mara, Alexis, Claire, Brad, Kelsey, Westin, Jack and Sawyer; and four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous family members in Australia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred (Bill) A. Beveridge in 2003. Margaret was born in Australia during the Great Depression. Her father died in a Japanese concentration camp in WWII when she was a young girl. Consequently, her family struggled financially. Margaret and her siblings lived in Salvation Army orphanages for several years. Despite these hardships, Margaret got a full scholarship to Sydney College where she met her future husband, Bill. There were very few women in university at this time, and professors entered the lecture hall saying "Gentleman, let's begin class." She graduated with a degree in Economics with distinction. Margaret and Bill moved to Washington, DC with their first born son, Roy, when Bill got an appointment to the IMF in 1959. Margaret was unable to get a job when she came to the US because of visa restrictions. She worked with other IMF and diplomatic spouses to rectify this injustice. During this time, she went back to school to become an accountant. She established her own accounting practice where she treated clients as family (it was not unusual for her to pay taxes of some clients when their small business was struggling). Margaret was immensely proud of her three sons. She drove them in a small VW bug to school, swim practice and other sporting events in which the boys participated. Her pride was never more evident than with her grandchildren. In her retirement, Margaret was a regular swimmer at the YMCA, took classes at American University and happily volunteered at Sidwell Friends Lower School to teach knitting even years after her youngest grandchild left Lower School. During her life, Margaret was generous to family and friends. Her downstairs apartment was regularly occupied by friends from around the world, people whose homes had been damaged, or people with medical needs who needed a single level. Her emotional and financial support to many individuals extended until her last days, as she noted many people helped her so she believed she should repay that kindness to others. A remembrance of her life will be held at a later time. In her memory, please consider making a donation to Main Street, www.mainstreetconnect.org
[mainstreetconnect.org
].A remembrance of her life will be held at a later time. In her memory, please consider making a donation to Main Street, www.mainstreetconnect.org
[mainstreetconnect.org
].