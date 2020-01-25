MARGARET ALICE BLIZARD
"Peggy" (Age 93)
Passed away on January 21, 2020. Daughter of James and Ida Keating (deceased). Married to Stelman Blizard (deceased). Sister to James and Richard Keating and Mary Jane Rath (all deceased). Sister-in-law to Shirley Keating. Beloved mother to Teresa (Bruce) Poyner, Robert (Ellen) Blizard, Mary, Joseph (deceased), Stephen, and David Blizard, and Jean (Michael) Bir. Grandmother to Christal, Reid, Robert, Andrew, Adam, and Ian; great grandmother to Samantha, Alexandra, Mackenzie, Savannah, and Charlotte. Viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Funeral Mass on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church, 135 Crescent Rd., Greenbelt, MD 20770. Interment at Gate of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johns Hopkins Medicine, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 750 E. Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.