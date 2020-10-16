1/1
MARGARET BROWN
1926 - 2020
Margaret Brown (Age 94)  
Of Brandywine, Maryland, peacefully departed this Earth on October 8, 2020 as the result of complications following Covid-19 infection. She was born to Elmore and Dora Carr Gee of Dendron, Virginia on May 10, 1926. Margaret was a very involved member of the First Baptist Church of Deanwood from 1952 until she became disabled. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lewis E. Brown; her children, Karen (Jerome) and Michael; her grandchildren, Christina, Ashley (Fred), Charles, Shaye, Jeffrey (Liz), Ronje', Michael Tsade, Izaiah, Aaron, and Izrael; her great-grandchildren, Zoe, Avery, and Cataleya; and, a host of extended family members and friends. Funeral arrangements and livestreaming of the service are being handled by Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, Maryland 20715 on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.robertevansfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
11:00 AM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
