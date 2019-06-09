Margaret Mary Byrne
On Friday, June 7, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Ambassador Thomas R. Byrne; loving mother of Kelsang Varahi, Marie-Therese Klay, Patricia Ruden, Mary Elizabeth Byrne, Kathleen Byrne-Martens and Rosemary Byrne. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Church of the Little Flower, 5607 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816 on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Jesuit Refugee Services/USA, 1016 16th Street, NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20036.